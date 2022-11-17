Miami Weather: Front brings cooler temperatures, less humidity

MIAMI - A weak cold front moved across South Florida on Thursday morning, dropping temperatures into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Some dense fog formed in spots, reducing visibility for some neighborhoods.

As the front continues to slide to the south, a northerly breeze will take over and usher in drier and less humid air.

In the afternoon highs will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain chance is low with only a few showers possible.

The coolest air arrives Friday morning as lows fall to the 60s. We'll wake up to temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s across much of Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas may drop to the low 60s.

Highs will climb to around 80 degrees with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will be a bit milder in the Keys with low 70s.

The breeze will build on Friday with gusts as high as 20 mph. The strong northeast wind will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions including rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the beaches.

This weekend a stalled frontal boundary and plenty of moisture will lead to more cloud coverage and scattered showers. Saturday and Sunday highs will remain seasonable in the low 80s.