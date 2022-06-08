Miami Weather: Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday evening, more rain expected

MIAMI - Areas of Broward and Miami-Dade County remain under a Flood Watch through Wednesday evening as afternoon storms are expected.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will likely develop around noon and last until about 5p.m.

Some of these storms could produce heavy rain which could pose a threat of more flooding.

Wednesday temperatures will reach the upper 80's by the afternoon.

On Thursday, we'll have a similar set up with clear mornings but then storm chances will return in the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the southwest between 3 and 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

P.M. storm chances stick around for the next couple of days and through the weekend, with a possible break from the storms on Monday.