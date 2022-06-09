Miami Weather: Flood Watch in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward as more showers expected

MIAMI - A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas of Broward County and Miami-Dade County through Thursday night.

Afternoon storms are expected, as showers and possible thunderstorms will likely develop around lunchtime and last until 6p.m.

Storms could stretch both inland and along the coast, and some widespread storms could produce heavy rain.

Flooding remains our biggest risk with the afternoon storms.

Thursday temperatures will reach the upper 80's in the afternoon across the region.

On Friday, we'll have a similar set up with clear mornings but then storm chances will return in the afternoon.

Winds will remain out of the southwest between 5 and 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

The chance for afternoon storms will stick around for the next couple of days and through the weekend.

By Monday, drier air may move through which could lead to a break from the storms and bring in some warmer temperatures in the low 90's.