Miami Weather: Expect temps to be near 100 degrees

MIAMI - A slight shower and thunderstorm chance will linger through Tuesday morning as the afternoon is expected to be very warm with feel-like temperatures near 100 degrees.

Sahara dust will stick around for a second day on Tuesday and will help to cap some storm activity but will keep our temperatures warm.

With abundant sunshine around, high temperatures will likely rest in the lower 90s along the coast, mid-90s inland.

Feel like temperatures will be higher than the actual high, so a very warm day is expected.

Inland storm chances increase this afternoon, despite the Saharan Air sticking around thanks to some lower-level moisture.

Tuesday temperatures will also be warm, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Storm chances stick around for the rest of the week, mainly in the afternoon after 3 p.m.