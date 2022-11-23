Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Dense morning fog, parly cloudy skies in afternoon

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 11/23/2022 5AM
MIAMI - Dense fog Wednesday morning dropped visibilities to a quarter mile or less at times in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Sunshine helped burn the fog off slowly with the dense fog advisory expiring at 9 a.m.

More sunshine is expected for the rest of the week with only a few stray showers pushing inland each afternoon.

Sticky-ness factor NEXT Weather

The front that was the focus for heavier rain earlier this week has drifted north and washed out, resulting in just a few light showers to our north. More sunshine is in the forecast leading to warmer temperatures with highs in the middle 80s for the rest of the week. 

A few showers will develop along the coast and push inland each afternoon keeping rain chances low with many areas remaining dry all day.

Thanksgiving will see a stronger east breeze in the morning which keeps a few morning showers in the forecast before they move to the interior in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

Cooler weather on the way NEXT Weather

Warmer weather is here for the weekend ahead of our next cold front which will arrive Sunday night. Slightly cooler but much drier air makes it to South Florida by Monday morning.

Dave Warren
Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 9:04 AM

