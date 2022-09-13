Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms, some could heavy rainfall

MIAMI - It was a quiet and warm morning across South Florida with temperatures in the low 80s.

Later in the day storms will develop with the potential for some heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

As a front stalls to our north, deep tropical moisture will enhance our potential for a stormy pattern mid to late week.

Wednesday is looking quite wet and unsettled with scattered to numerous storms. Heavy rain may lead to flooding in spots. The rain chance is highest on Thursday.


We remain unsettled Friday with a high storm chance. This weekend will be more seasonable with a 50% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday.

