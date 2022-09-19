Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture.

Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled.

next-wx-7-day.png
A look ahead CBS News Miami

 

Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance.

By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.