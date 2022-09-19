Miami Weather: Afternoon storms in the forecast, heavy downpours possible

MIAMI - After a wet weekend, the rain chance will remain high to start the week due to abundant tropical moisture.

Monday afternoon storms will develop and some downpours will be possible. Scattered to numerous storms are likely Tuesday as we remain unsettled.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

Wednesday passing storms will be possible but it will be a transitional day. Drier air will move in mid to late week to decrease the rain chance.

By Thursday and Friday we will see spotty storms and with less rain, it will be heating up. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees late week into the weekend.