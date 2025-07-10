Miami voters to decide on stricter term limits in November special election

A proposal to impose stricter lifetime term limits on elected officials will go before Miami voters this fall, following a 3-2 vote by the City Commission on Thursday.

The measure would cap service at two four-year terms as mayor and two four-year terms as a city commissioner.

Commissioners Damian Pardo, Miguel Angel Gabela and Ralph Rosado voted in favor, while Commissioners Christine King and Joe Carollo opposed the proposal.

The ballot question will appear in a special election in November.

"The City of Miami should be proud of itself. Few cities in the world choose to limit their power. Today's vote represents real reform—an opportunity to expand the participation of our residents, promote new ideas, and bring greater diversity to our local government," said Commissioner Pardo through a press release.

"This is exactly what our city needed and what residents have been asking for. By aligning our elections with the federal cycle and proposing lifetime term limits, we are changing the political landscape of our city forever. We are taking a major step toward restoring trust and building a more inclusive future for generations to come."