Miami teen accused of stabbing boyfriend to death faced judge Saturday

MIAMI - The teen suspect in a stabbing death faced a judge Saturday.

Yahkeim "Keimo" Lollar , 18, was killed just before the holidays in December last year outside his home. His family allege his ex-girlfriend is responsible and have demanded accountability.

Jahara Malik, 17, was arrested on January 28 and taken to a juvenile assessment center.

Around the same time, Lollar's family and supporters gathered outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to demand answers and accountability.

Three days later, Malik was moved to adult criminal court in Miami-Dade County and charged as an adult.

According to her arrest report, Malik, who just turned 17 years old, has no priors. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she has to wear an ankle bracelet.

Her attorney said that after the stabbing, Malik stayed on the scene and provided medical attention.

Lollar's family told CBS News Miami that Lollar, a high school senior and football running back, was having relationship problems.

"I want justice. That would at least ease the pain a little bit," Lollar's mother said recently. "I shouldn't have to be fighting for my son's justice."

Malik's arraignment hearing is set for February 4.