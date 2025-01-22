Family of Miami teen fatally stabbed outside home demands justice, accountability

MIAMI - One month after Yahkeim "Keimo" Lollar was fatally stabbed outside his home, family and supporters gathered Wednesday outside the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to demand answers and accountability.

Lollar, 18, was killed on Dec. 12, and his family alleges his ex-girlfriend is responsible.

Despite these allegations, no arrests have been made in the case.

"Imagine raising a kid who's a good kid, an honor student, an athlete with a bright future - and then someone just takes his life away," said Nathalie Jean, Lollar's mother.

Miami police previously told CBS News Miami that a 17-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody for questioning after the incident and later released.

Authorities have not disclosed her connection to Lollar, and no charges have been filed.

Family members, including Lollar's father, Darveed Lollar, expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation.

"I just don't understand it. We want justice. That's it," he said.

Friends and relatives gathered at the protest remembered Lollar as a joyful, passionate young man. "Keimo was a fun-loving guy. He loved his family, his PlayStation, and his passion was football," his father said. "He just didn't deserve what he got."

Kemari McKinney, a friend of Lollar's since middle school, described him as someone who brought happiness to those around him. "He couldn't go a day without being happy," McKinney said.

The Miami Police Department said the case remains under investigation and the State Attorney's Office indicated that it is awaiting additional evidence from law enforcement.

"I want justice. That would at least ease the pain a little bit," Jean said. "I shouldn't have to be fighting for my son's justice."

