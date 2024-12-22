Boy, 17, dead after family says ex-girlfriend stabbed him to death at Miami apartment complex

MIAMI — A 17-year-old boy is dead after his family said his girlfriend stabbed him late Friday night, just days before the holidays.

On Sunday evening, loved ones gathered outside of the apartment complex where Yahkeim Lollar was stabbed to hold a vigil in his honor. His family told CBS News Miami that Lollar was having relationship issues with his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend when she came to the apartment complex and took his life.

Around 11 p.m., City of Miami Police was called out to a reported stabbing at the apartment complex near 6101 NW 6th Ct.

Upon arrival, officers found the teenage girl, who was taken to Miami Police's Homicide office for questioning, police told CBS News Miami. The male victim — Lollar — was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died. No arrests or charges have been filed at this time.

Lollar's family told CBS News Miami that he was a senior at Miami Northwestern High School and a running back for its football team, having dreams of becoming a stockbroker.

His aunt, who's deputy with the Miami-Dade Police Department, said he was "the type of kid who always wanted to have fun" and be with his family.

"He went to school, he made good grades, he wasn't out in the streets -- he was just a homebody who wanted to stay in his room and play video games when he's not in school," said Deputy Zeldrina Beecham. "We taught him that. We taught him to stay out of the streets and keep his head on right and he did exactly that and still this happened."

About a hundred people gathered for Lollar's vigil.

The circumstances and other details surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation.