Miami-Dade's top luxury spas offering deep discounts through end of August

MIAMI - Summer in the Magic City is filled with the hottest deals when comes to recharging and relaxing for less.

Presented by The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami Spa Months features discounted treatments in Miami-Dade's top luxury spas starting at $109, $159 and $199. That's up to 50 percent off.

August is the last month of this 2-month program that began in July.

"This is an opportunity to really see what's available in your backyard and to indulge in all of these really world-class spas and resorts that aren't always on top of mind for residents," said GMCVB's Mariana Kellogg.

At the Spa at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, they have about 6 packages in the Miami Spa Months Program. All include their thermal hydrotherapy circuit with private men's and women's hot and cold-water experiences.

Touchless services are big on the menu this year.

The luxurious wave massage uses dry water to relieve tension and relax the full body, while the prism light pad experience uses red light therapy to interact with your body's muscles, tissues, and nerves to reduce inflammation, produce collagen, and regenerate healthy body cells.

Tammy Pahel, whose VP of Carillon Spa, says there's no better time to indulge.

"To be honest, the price is very affordable. Most of our services start at $229. So it's a huge savings," she said.

Next, the biocharger.

"The biocharger is a Tesla coil. It harnesses all the natural energies, frequencies and harmonics found in nature", said Wellness Coordinator Kiki Holmes. "Combine those into recipes where we can use it to send energy straight to your cells."

The Biocharger emits 8000 hertz of energy which frightens CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo at first, while she gives it a try, but the idea is to let all that energy heal.

"Should I be scared that energy is going through my body?" Petrillo asked.

"No, you should just relax and just let it flow now, "said Holmes.

"I do feel a little tingling in my toes," laughed Petrillo.

Spa guest Jackie Mendez says Miami Spa is a must for her every year.

"I would say it's worth it. You deserve it. I'm a Miami native, so it's something that I look forward to every year," she said.

The Carillon Spa on Miami Beach is not only participating in Miami Spa Month, but also in The Miami Spice program and the Miami Hotel Program where it's 25% off hotel prices for Florida residents. It's all part of the GMCVB's Miami Temptations Program.

Miami Spa Months is on through the end of August.

