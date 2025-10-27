Two women accused of violently attacking couple in Miami road rage incident, affidavit reveals

There was dramatic testimony in bond court Monday from a woman who says that she and her husband were the victims of a violent assault during a road rage incident in Miami over the weekend.

CBS News Miami is not identifying the woman and her husband or showing her face, as she has asked to protect her identity, but she said it was a frightening ordeal. She testified as both defendants appeared before a Circuit Court Judge, Mindy Glazer.

The female victim testified about one of the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kim Aime.

"She was the one who initiated everything. She was the one who came inside our vehicle and pulled basically both of us out of the vehicle. She was the one who antagonized the other defendant to hit us with a bottle multiple times and said, 'You deserve this.' I was trying to understand why they were being so aggressive. She basically hit our vehicle twice. It was basically life or death. They could have killed me and my husband."

What happened

According to the police report, the incident happened while the victims said they were driving westbound on Northwest 167th Street at Northeast 2nd Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The victims said Aime was driving recklessly and said a passenger and co-defendant, 25-year-old Marlene Edward, was with her.

The report said that after the victims stopped their car, Aime tried to force her way inside the vehicle. The victims were reportedly struck multiple times, including being hit with an empty bottle of Tequila. The husband was also allegedly hit several times in the face.

Aime and Edward face a series of charges, including burglary with assault and battery. Miami-Dade Corrections

The victims said they were in fear for their lives

The female victim also testified about Edward's actions.

"They literally pulled up on his while we were driving, and pulled down my husband's window, and I thought my husband was going to die. I am telling you I never experienced anything like this. I had to go to the hospital, and I had to go to the dentist because they had to push my teeth back. I was in fear for my life," she said.

The report said the victims showed officers two videos, in which Aime is seen reaching inside their vehicle and striking the husband, and both Aime and Edward are showing an obscene gesture.

The report also said the husband yelled at the suspects to stop striking his wife.

Aime and Edward reportedly fled across a parking lot at a nearby convenience store, but the victims followed them, and police were called.

The report said the female victim had blood in her mouth, a cut to the lip, a knot on her scalp and visible swelling on her gums. It said her husband had cuts on his hand and a knot on the back of his head.

The husband told CBS News Miami, "We made it out of the situation through the grace of God. I hope this raises awareness about other road rage situations."

Judge issues no contact order

Judge Glazer ordered the defendants to stay away from the victims and have no contact with them.

Aime and Edward face a series of charges, including burglary with assault and battery. Aime was also charged with possession of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence. Edward was charged with cocaine possession.

Both Aime and Edward were ordered held without bond pending another hearing.

Due to their being in custody and having been appointed a Public Defender, CBS News Miami was unable to get their side of the story.