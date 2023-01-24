Miami police officer rushed to JMH following crash

MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 21st Street.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a police cruiser with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

CBS4 has learned that the officer was on duty at the time of the crash. Authorities said the other driver was uninjured.

The officer was seen wearing a neck brace upon his arrival at JMH. He was transported via ambulance. His current condition is unknown.

It is not known if the officer had been responding to a call at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.