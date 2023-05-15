Marlins rally in 7th for 3-1 win, salvage series finale against Reds

MIAMI - Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled and the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati with a 3-1 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Activated from the injured list earlier Sunday, Garrett Cooper had two hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home losing skid. Cooper missed 12 games because of an inner ear infection.

"It started before I went on the IL and I tried to play through it for about 10 days," Cooper said. "It kind of got to a point where you are not seeing pitches at the plate, it's better to take some time off, take some medicine and get back to feeling yourself because this game is hard as it is. You can't see the ball at the plate, it makes it even harder."

Cooper's RBI double and De La Cruz's run-scoring single in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie. Garrett Hampson doubled against Kevin Herget (1-1) to lead off the inning and scored on Cooper's one-out line drive.

Luis Arraez singled and Jorge Soler was intentionally walked to load the bases before De La Cruz singled to score Cooper.

"It's nice to have Cooper back in the lineup," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "He's a big presence, does damage. He had the big blow. Up and down the lineup, I thought we had good at-bats."

Tanner Scott (3-1) pitched a scoreless seventh and Huascar Brazoban got two outs in the eighth around a walk and single. Steven Okert retired Jake Fraley on a fly out to end Cincinnati's threat.

Dylan Floro closed with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

The Reds stranded eight and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

"That's always a key to the game for sure," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "I still liked the at-bats we're having. I love the way our team is playing."

The game was scoreless through the first five innings until the Reds broke through on Tyler Stephenson's RBI groundout with the bases loaded in the sixth. Jonathan India reached on a leadoff walk and Nick Senzel then singled, ending Marlins starter Braxton Garrett's outing.

Bryan Hoeing relieved Garrett and walked Spencer Steer before Stephenson hit a soft check-swing grounder fielded by Cooper near the first base line that allowed India to score from third.

Garrett allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight in five innings.

Benefiting from a cut fastball he started using two weeks ago, Garrett had six of his strikeouts in the first two innings.

"I take pride in making adjustments and try to get better always," Garrett said. "I harp on it - I don't have the stuff that some of our guys have. I just feel I have to be adaptable and learn how to get guys out different ways."

The Marlins tied it in the bottom of the sixth and chased Reds starter Luke Weaver on De La Cruz's one-out double and Jean Segura's run-scoring single.

Weaver gave up one run, seven hits, walked one and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.