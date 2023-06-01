Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami man wins $1M playing lottery's Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A lucky Miami man won $1 million in a lottery scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Willie Turner hit the big payout playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off game and took his winnings in a lump-sum payout of $880,000, lottery officials said in a written statement.

Turner bought his winning ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 NW 62nd Street in Miami, according to the statement.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Lottery officials said the $30 billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59. 

According to the lottery agency, scratch-off games make up  77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. 

Since its inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the statement.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.