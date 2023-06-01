Miami man wins $1M playing lottery's Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game

MIAMI -- A lucky Miami man won $1 million in a lottery scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.

Willie Turner hit the big payout playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off game and took his winnings in a lump-sum payout of $880,000, lottery officials said in a written statement.

Turner bought his winning ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 NW 62nd Street in Miami, according to the statement.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the $30 billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

According to the lottery agency, scratch-off games make up 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Since its inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the statement.