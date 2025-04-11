Miami man pleads guilty to online threats targeting New Jersey high school prom: "I will kill everyone"

A 21-year-old Miami man who used social media to threaten a mass shooting at a New Jersey high school junior prom has pleaded guilty in federal court to transmitting interstate threats, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.

Onil Compres Rodriguez admitted this week in a Miami courtroom that he sent a series of disturbing direct messages on April 30, 2024, saying he would "kill everyone" at a junior prom scheduled for May 2 of that year. Authorities did not specify which schools received the threatening messages.

He now faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 25.

The messages were sent to multiple social media accounts, including those affiliated with New Jersey schools. Authorities said Compres Rodriguez wrote, among other things, "See you on May 2 at the junior prom . . . I will be charged for the damage they did to me," and "Wear your bulletproof vests there will be a lot of blood hahaha." He also attached images of three firearms and an invitation to the prom.

The threats triggered an investigation involving the FBI and local law enforcement agencies in New Jersey. On the day of the prom, authorities learned Compres Rodriguez had booked a flight from Miami to Newark. He was arrested upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport before he could leave the terminal.

The case was investigated by FBI Miami, with assistance from FBI Newark, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, and the Clifton Police Department.