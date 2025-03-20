Miami man charged with burglary, stalking after indecent exposure incident

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, stalking and indecent exposure, after he was allegedly caught touching himself in front of a woman inside a downtown Miami building, police said.

Ismael Antonio Aburto, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation into the March 2 incident at the building located in the 200 block of SW 12th Street.

According to Miami police, a 40-year-old woman told officers she was working in an office when Aburto stood in front of her, exposed himself and touched himself while making eye contact.

Surveillance footage confirmed the incident, showing Aburto fleeing the scene after the act.

Further review of security footage revealed Aburto had also been following a 27-year-old woman prior to the incident.

Police said he was seen entering the building without authorization after she used a key fob to gain access.

Video showed him loitering in the lobby, following the woman outside, watching her for more than 20 minutes and later attempting to enter an elevator after she had already gone upstairs.

Investigators linked Aburto to the case through surveillance images, which captured a tattoo on his left forearm. He was later identified and arrested by Hialeah police in connection with a separate grand theft case.

Aburto, who declined to speak with detectives upon his arrest, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).