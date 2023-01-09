Miami Lakes woman won $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch off game

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami Lakes woman won a $5 million top prize playing the Florida Lottery's GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Sonia Rodriguez Perez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00.

Rodriguez Perez bought her winning ticket at a Fresco Y Más, at 6500 West 4th Avenue in Hialeah. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, there are more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

