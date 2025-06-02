Miami Job Corps site shuts down amid federal cuts, students and staff left in limbo

The Miami Job Corps Center, a decades-old program that has served hundreds of at-risk students annually, is among 99 sites nationwide being shut down by the U.S. Department of Labor due to budget constraints.

On Monday evening, the department announced that the Job Corps program, which has operated since 1964, is being "paused" as part of a nationwide closure. But in an email to Adams and Associates, the contractor that operates the Miami site, the Department of Labor ordered an immediate halt to all operations, citing termination "completely for the government's convenience."

Students sent home, futures uncertain

The decision means nearly 300 students at the Miami center must leave the program by the end of the week, with complete closure scheduled by June 30. Many students, who are between the ages of 16 and 24, are at risk of losing housing, education, and career training.

"People came here to put their lives together, people came here to find their purpose and now that's kind of being stripped away from them," said Jaliyah Cohen, a student from Palm Bay.

Bernard Johnson, Miami Center Director, said the closure halts critical progress for many disadvantaged youth.

"We offer technical training, we offer college classes. We offer them the ability to get their high school diploma if they wasn't able to achieve that," Johnson said. "Now they're not gonna have that chance to move forward with careers they wanted to."

Impact extends beyond students

In addition to the students, 115 staff members will also lose their jobs. That includes Victor Covington III, a former student who became an employee.

"It's a sucky situation for us all because just not for the students but also it's been staff here that's been here for 15, 20, 25 years and now we don't know where our future is heading now," he said.

Marcia Christian, a student from Fort Lauderdale, said the program has provided both stability and opportunity.

"Job Corps has saved me with a place to live and like a trade," she said.

Funding deficits and political response

The Department of Labor's decision aligns with the Biden Administration's proposed Fiscal Year 2026 budget. According to the department, the program operated at a $140 million deficit in 2024 and was projected to face a $213 million shortfall this year.

Since its inception, more than 2 million students have participated in Job Corps nationwide. Students say the investment in their futures is worth preserving.

"I definitely believe I've found my purpose for sure," Cohen said. "Because when I was home I was just staying in the house really sad, getting into situations I shouldn't have been into, and when I got here I just—I found a reason to exist again."

As of this reporting, the Department of Labor has not responded to requests for comment.

U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said she plans to testify before the Education Committee this week in an effort to save the Job Corps program.

The following is a statement from Wilson:

My name is Frederica PREVENTION WILSON and I have been an ardent supporter of JOB CORPS CENTERS since their founding, because JOB Corps delivers LIFE CHANGING PREVENTION ! Now, the Trump Administration is closing Job Corps Centers nationwide.

Job Corps centers have saved the lives of juveniles and adolescents for generations. These centers serve as great PREVENTION TOOLS especially for the loss and left out troubled young adolescent. PREVENTION which is needed. PREVENTION which has proved that it works, and that it changes lives.

So With the closure of JOB COPRS let us prepare to expand the bed count in private prisons. Let the JUSTICE SYSTEM prepare to deal with increased criminal activities in our communities perpetuated by youth. Let the mortuaries plan to expand the tombstones in cemeteries because people will die and it might be you or a member of your family.

WAKE UP AMERICA. TRY TO UNDERSTAND THE POWER OF PREVENTION AND HOW IT KEEPS OUR FAMILIES SAFE !

CALL YOUR CONGRESSMAN NOW AND DEMAND "HANDS OFF JOB CORPS"!