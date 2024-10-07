Miami International Airport concourses evacuated due to "suspicious item"

Watch CBS News
By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - A police investigation has forced the evacuation of concourses H and J at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon. 

The airport's communications director said that Miami-Dade police, "Were investigating a suspicious item, so passengers are not being allowed into concourses H and J." 

The incident heightened security at the airport on Monday, October 7th, exactly one year after the attack on Israel, putting authorities on high alert.

As of now, no further details about the suspicious item or the nature of the investigation have been released.

Passengers traveling through Miami International Airport are advised to check with their airlines for updates on delays or changes to their flight schedules.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

