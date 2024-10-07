Miami International Airport concourses evacuated due to "suspicious item"

MIAMI - A police investigation has forced the evacuation of concourses H and J at Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The airport's communications director said that Miami-Dade police, "Were investigating a suspicious item, so passengers are not being allowed into concourses H and J."

The incident heightened security at the airport on Monday, October 7th, exactly one year after the attack on Israel, putting authorities on high alert.

As of now, no further details about the suspicious item or the nature of the investigation have been released.

Passengers traveling through Miami International Airport are advised to check with their airlines for updates on delays or changes to their flight schedules.