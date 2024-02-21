Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith sued by crash victim who lost right leg

MIAMI -- Miami Heat player Haywood Highsmith is being sued by a 21-year-old man whose leg had to be amputated after a car crash.

In the lawsuit, Alekxei Pino, the victim of the crash, says Highsmith was speeding when he slammed into him.

Pino claims he was helping a stranded driver near the intersection of Southwest 136th Street and 138th Avenue at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit claims Pino suffered serious injuries including the loss of his right leg.

The suit is asking for damages estimated to be more than $50,000.