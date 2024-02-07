Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith involved in car crash

/ AP

CBS News Miami Sports Live

MIAMI - Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after he was involved in a car crash where others were injured, the team said.

The incident happened after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Haywood out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured," the team said in a news release.

Highsmith was not injured, and there was no listing in the Miami-Dade court system of any charges being filed in relation to the crash. A request to police officials for any incident reports related to the crash was not immediately answered.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season for the Heat.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:37 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.