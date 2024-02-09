Heat forward Haywood Highsmith ticketed for careless driving after crash

The agent for Haywood Highsmith said Thursday night that the Miami Heat forward is "shaken" after being involved in a late-night accident where he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle.

The injured man, police said, needed a partial amputation of a leg and had other fractures and possible fractures. It was about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when the injured man was trying to push the disabled vehicle — which did not have lights on — out of the way of traffic when Highsmith drove into him, police said.

Highsmith was ticketed for careless driving, police said.

"Haywood struck a pedestrian pushing a disabled car without lights on down the middle of a dark road," Highsmith's agent, Jerry Dianis, said Thursday night. "Haywood immediately rushed to help the person pushing the car who had been injured. A tourniquet was applied to the injuries by a bystander and Haywood stayed on the scene continuously talking to the injured man, offering words of comfort until an ambulance took him to the hospital."

Police said Highsmith was traveling at about 45 mph in a 40 mph zone. Police said Highsmith was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and was uninjured.

Highsmith was going home after Miami's game against Orlando on Tuesday night when the accident happened. Highsmith was not with the Heat for their game Wednesday night against San Antonio. The team said he was out for personal reasons.

"This was an unfortunate accident," Dianis said. "We have been notified that the person sustained significant injuries but is in stable condition. Haywood and his family are praying for him. Haywood is of course shaken by this and appreciates the support and prayers he has received from the Miami Heat and fans."

It is unclear when Highsmith will return to game action. The Heat do not play again until facing Boston on Sunday. "Our hearts go out to those who were injured," the team said in a release Wednesday.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season.