South Florida gets windfall with Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Fort Lauderdale Air Show on same weekend

Both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties are enjoying a windfall this weekend.

That's thanks to the Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens and the Air Show in Fort Lauderdale. CBS News Miami shows you how big of a bang these events are for South Florida.

High-octane entertainment on the streets and in the skies

Andrew Austin's wife's birthday lands on the same weekend as the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

"It's her birthday month. So this kicks off the month," he said.

Austin goes to the Fort Lauderdale Air Show every year because everything he wants to see is on the beach and in the sky.

"Tent, food, beer. It's all covered," he said.

Chris Dirato with the air show said tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the shores to see the show in the sky.

"People come from far and wide, they're spending money at restaurants, so they're obviously spending money at the hotels, there's obviously a big economic impact," he said.

South Florida got a two-fer: If you like speed in the air, you went to Fort Lauderdale beach for the air show. And, if you like speed in the streets, there was the Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens.

The Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that around a quarter of a million people come to Miami Gardens for the event.

Victor Jimenez came here from Arizona for the Formula 1 races. Jimenez said the fast cars were fun, but he added that next time, he won't stay in Miami Beach and will pick a hotel closer to the track.

"It took me two hours to come over here," Jimenez said. "I left at 10 a.m. By the time I was here, it was noon."

Back at the beach, Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue said they're expecting spring break-level crowds, so they'll be doubling and tripling their resources on certain blocks. They're warning that it may be dangerous to watch the show in the ocean due to rip currents.

Austin said it's definitely a beach day, just not a swimming day.

"It is a sitting day and watching," Austin said.