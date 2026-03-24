Third teen accused in rape of 12-year-old Miami girl having trouble finding attorney

The state of Florida said it would officially arrest a 15-year-old boy accused in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old Miami girl.

Two other teenagers have already been arrested for their role in the alleged incident.

New information was received on Tuesday on why the state is just now making the arrest.

There had been a conflict with the public defender for 15-year-old Xavier Tyson, but the problem that Tyson is still facing is that, so far, no private attorneys want to take on his case.

Three boys are facing charges in connection to the rape of the 12-year-old Miami girl.

Nelson Nunez, 13, and Jusiah Jones, 12, have been arrested. Tyson has not, and there is a warrant for his arrest.

The holdup on arresting Tyson is that the public defender originally assigned to Tyson also represents Jones.

For Tyson's family, that's a conflict. And they are looking for a private attorney.

The public defender's office does have a rotating pool of private attorneys that take on public cases.

However, none of them want to take on the case. The family has had three rejections so far.

While the state was trying to be courteous to give Tyson time to get an attorney and coordinate an arrest, the time for waiting is up.

The next court date is set for April 10, and Tyson is expected to be there. Regardless, the case will move forward.