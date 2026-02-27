Two teen boys arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in a Miami community garden, police say

Two teen boys are in jail, charged as adults for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in a Miami community garden last year.

13-year-old Nelson Nuñez and 12-year-old Jushia Jones appeared in bond court on Friday for a serious crime that occurred in June of 2025.

"The reason why it's coming to light now is that now they're being charged as adults," said Mike Vega, the spokesperson for the City of Miami Police.

According to the arrest reports, on June 18, 2025, Núñez, Jones, and another 15-year-old boy were allegedly involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl at the Green Haven Project, described as a community garden on 11th St. and NW. 2nd Ave.

According to the police, the 12-year-old victim was walking home when Vega said the boys pulled her to the sofa between a building. While Jones and the other boy held her hand, Vega said Nuñez took off her pants and had sex with her.

"Not only that, she was screaming for help, and one of them grabs rocks from the ground and put them in her mouth, so she shuts up," said Vega

According to the police, the victim's father, who was looking for her, was screaming out her name. That's when the arrest report says the boys took off, but they were then arrested a day later.

"It's heartbreaking, and I can only imagine the pain that a 12-year-old is gonna have for the rest of her life, knowing what occurred to her," said Vega.

Both boys are being held without bond and are being charged as adults. There is a third suspect of 15-year-old who police have a warrant out for his arrest, but he has moved out of state. They are expected to face a judge on Monday.