Miami teens face new court hearings in shocking 12-year-old girl rape case

Thirteen-year-old Nelson Nunez remains in custody without bond after an Arthur hearing in connection with the 2025 Miami rape case involving a 12-year-old girl.

Judge Richard Herschel granted bond to 12-year-old Jusiah Jones, allowing for his release.

Jones will be placed under house arrest, described as a total lockdown, and must wear an ankle monitor. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from using social media.

As he left the courtroom, Jones waved to his family. He will be required to attend school virtually.

Jones's attorney argued that his client was threatened by Nunez.

According to police, Jones and another suspect restrained the victim during the attack, and Jones allegedly placed rocks in her mouth to silence her. The incident occurred in June 2025 at the Green Haven Project in Overton.

Police reported that as the girl was walking home, the boys pulled her onto a sofa and assaulted her for up to 30 minutes.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of a third suspect, 15-year-old Xavier Tyson.

Jean Michel-D'escoubet, Jones's attorney, stated, "The judge ruled that my client was not a danger to the community, and the evidence was not strong enough to keep my client in jail. I think this is great, but it's just a first step; a lot needs to be done."

Bijan Parwaresch, Nunez's attorney, said, "The judge felt it was justified to keep my client in custody, but he will not be there forever."