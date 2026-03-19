Teenage suspects of 12-year-old girl's 2025 rape in Miami appear in court again after being charged as adults

Grim testimony was presented Thursday in a Miami courtroom during a bond hearing for two teenagers charged as adults in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at an Overtown apartment building last summer.

The testimony happened as attorneys for 13-year-old Nelson Nuñez and 12-year-old Jusiah Jones requested that the youngsters be released on bond. The case is being heard by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Richard Herschel.

Detective Louis Joseph testified that the suspects "held her down" and that the attack "went on for 30 minutes." He said rocks were placed in her mouth to silence her during the attack and that Jones was accused of doing that.

"The victim had rocks in her mouth and spat out the rocks. The victim did not tell her father because she was afraid she would get into trouble," Joseph stated.

Jones's attorney argued that his client was forced by the others involved to place the rocks in the girl's mouth and claimed Jones never participated in the sexual assault or held the girl down. The attorney said the suspects threatened to punch Jones if he did not participate and that Jones actually tried to stop the attack.

Nelson Nuñez's brother, father, and mother testified through a translator, saying Nuñez would be well supervised if allowed out on bond, was not a danger to the community, and would not flee. They also said he had no prior criminal history. Nuñez's soccer coach, a family member, said, "He's a very good kid. I would say he is a follower. He does not fight or curse."

Nuñez is being represented by defense attorney Bijan Parwaresch, a former prosecutor.

Judge Herschel said he wanted to hear more testimony before ruling on the bond and scheduled the hearing to continue at 9 a.m. Monday.