Founder of Miami's "I Have a Dream" program empowers children to reach educational, career goals

A local nonprofit is working to ensure that all children have the opportunity to pursue higher education, fulfill their potential and achieve their dreams.

Stephanie Trump founded the Miami chapter of the nonprofit "I Have a Dream" 30 years ago.

"Our biggest goal is to try and break the cycle of poverty by giving them education and not only a college degree, but also a trade or a career, anything that can help them earn a living," said Trump.

The I Have a Dream Foundation motivates and empowers children from low-income areas to reach their educational and career goals by providing long-term mentoring, tutoring, enrichment and tuition assistance for higher education.

"We look for a school where at least 75% of the children are in a free lunch program, and then we take the entire grade at the school, no cherry picking. We follow the same grade all the way through high school, giving them all the support they need.

Defying odds

Trump's I Have a Dream Foundation welcomed its first group of Dreamers in 1995. The foundation adopted the entire second-grade class at the Charles R. Drew School in Liberty City.

Ninety-five Dreamers reached the 12th grade, 83 of them graduated on time in 2005, and 54 graduated from college. Several are currently enrolled in higher education.

In a community where the average income is $11,000, 1 out of 4 children is arrested by the age of 16, and the graduation rate is less than 25%, the I Have a Dream Miami program has defied those odds.

Dreamers finding success

Executive Director Jonas Severe has been with the program for 16 years.

"When I started with my first cohort of students, they were second graders, and now they are like 24 or 25. So you could only imagine the development you see, not just as young adults," said Severe.

Nicole Taylor is the Program Director, "Yeah, take the mic, move around, yeah," she said as she coached the students for an upcoming performance.

Dreamer, 11-year-old Pharlande Petithomme, started with the program when she was in 2nd grade. She told CBS Miami some of the life lessons she has learned.

"He has been teaching us about how your actions can lead to different consequences," said Petithomme.

"If you just change the life of one child, there's the saying that you've changed the life of the world," said Trump.

The I Have a Dream Foundation is on its third group of Dreamers, proving that just because one is born into poverty, it does not mean they cannot succeed, if only given the opportunity.

If you would like more information on how to take part in the I Have a Dream Miami Foundation, visit: https://dreammiami.org/