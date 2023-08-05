Miami FC aims to extend win streak at home against El Paso

MIAMI -- Miami FC will take on El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday during a game at FIU Stadium.

Both teams will be on the hunt to secure an important victory in their respective quests for glory in the league.

Brimming with confidence from their recent success on the road against Loudoun United, Miami FC will be excited to return to their home turf. The 2-1 win showcased their offensive prowess and resilience, with Ryan Telfer playing a pivotal role by scoring in back-to-back games. They will be eager to replicate that form in front of their passionate home crowd.

Leading the attacking charge for Miami FC will be their talismanic forward, Salazar, who was instrumental in their previous victory. His goal-scoring instincts and ability to create opportunities for his teammates make him a constant threat to any opposition defense.

Miami FC's Head Coach Lewis Neal will also be keen to tighten up their defensive organization after conceding an own goal in the last match. A solid backline will be vital in thwarting El Paso Locomotive FC's attacking threats.

El Paso Locomotive FC will be entering the fixture with a point to prove. Currently positioned in 5th place in the table, El Paso has been a formidable opponent in the league all season. Looking to bounce back from their 5-2 loss to Rio Grande Valley, El Paso will be determined to leave FIU Stadium with three points.

The midfield battle promises to be eventful, with both teams possessing creative and hardworking players who can dictate the tempo and feel of the game. Miami's midfield will look to dominate possession and create opportunities for their attackers, while El Paso Locomotive FC will seek to disrupt their rhythm and strike back on counterattacks.

As the two teams lock horns this Saturday, the match could potentially swing in any direction. The passionate home support will fuel Miami FC's energy heading into the weekend, with Ryan Telfer's goal-scoring prowess adding to their attacking threat. However, El Paso Locomotive FC's resilience and determination cannot be underestimated.

