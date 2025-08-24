Man hospitalized after getting struck by car while riding scooter in Miami, officials say

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was struck by a car while riding a scooter in Miami, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the accident happened near 1600 NW 7th Ave. and the 28-year-old man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Video obtained by CBS News Miami showed the back wheel of the scooter jammed underneath the front of the car.

CBS News Miami has contacted the police for further details about the crash and the man's condition.

Bike and scooter crashes are becoming more common

Crashes involving bikes and scooters have been happening frequently in South Florida.

Last Tuesday, police said two men were on an electric bike and illegally riding on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Alton Road when a white Ford sedan struck the bike, ejecting both men and killing one of them. Police said the driver stayed on the scene but added that the tragedy was preventable.

"The electric bike had no business traveling on the highway, and we ask people who are on scooters [and] electric bikes to please stay off the highway and stay either on the sidewalls or the shoulders," said Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joe Sanchez.

On Aug. 15, police said 54-year-old Fabian Moses was killed while he was riding his bike and was struck by a 14-year-old boy riding a dirt bike on the Rickenbacker Causeway. The teenager also stayed on the scene but was arrested days later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.