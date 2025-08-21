Miami teen arrested in dirt bike crash that killed bicyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway, police say

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with a dirt bike on the Rickenbacker Causeway last week, police said.

According to arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami, the teenager allegedly turned himself in to City of Miami Police Traffic Homicide investigators on Thursday afternoon for his involvement in the crash that killed 54-year-old Fabian Moses.

He is currently facing one count of driving without a license, causing death or serious injury with a vehicle. The teen's name is being withheld at this time because police did not say whether he will be charged as an adult.

A bike ride with a spouse turns deadly

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, police responded to a crash involving a 2025 Surron Ultra Bee electronic motorcycle and a pedal cyclist on the William M. Powell Bridge of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

According to on-scene investigators and a witness statement, the dirt bike, which was being driven by the teen, was traveling east on the bridge in the designated bicycle lane. Meanwhile, Moses was biking east in the bike lane along with his wife on his left side, who was also biking.

The witness, identified only as the passenger rider of the teen's dirt bike, told police that they were allegedly a part of "a large group of juveniles riding dirt bikes toward Key Biscayne," according to the arrest documents.

The witness continued, saying that the teen rider then accelerated toward the front of the group and watched them allegedly rear-end Moses, the arrest documents said.

The impact of the crash threw Moses forward and to the right of the bike lane, causing him to hit the concrete barrier that divides the road and sidewalk, before landing on the ground, where he began to bleed from his nose and ears. The crash also caused the dirt bike to fall to the left, causing the teen rider to fall off and strike his head on the ground, the arrest documents said.

Several bystanders and Moses' wife called 911, prompting City of Miami Fire Rescue to respond to the scene. Both Moses and the teen rider to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Despite medical intervention, Moses died at the hospital. Meanwhile, the teen rider suffered a frontal depressed skull fracture and subdural hematoma.

The teen wasn't licensed at the time of the crash

During the investigation, a records check revealed that the dirt bike was not registered in the state of Florida nor did the teen rider have a valid driver's license at the time of the crash. Further investigation also revealed that the state had issued a notice of intent in April to withhold the teen rider's eligibility to obtain a license because he had allegedly failed to attend school, the arrest documents said.

Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the teen rider "voluntarily surrendered himself" to Miami Police, the arrest documents said.