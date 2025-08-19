E-bike rider killed, another critically injured in Julia Tuttle Causeway crash

E-bike involved in deadly crash should never have been on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, FHP says

One man has died and another remains in critical condition after a car collided with an electric bicycle on the Julia Tuttle Causeway early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the e-bike should have never been on the highway.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 195 near Alton Road. The eastbound lanes of the causeway were shut down for hours.

Both men on the e-bike were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One man did not survive.

FHP seeking public's help to ID victim

FHP trooper Joe Sanchez said investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who died.

"One of the individuals traveling on the bike, we have not been able to identify him. It is a white male, a John Doe. If you can help identify him, call FHP or call Crime Stoppers," Sanchez said.

The number for Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

"No reason to be traveling on the highway"

Sanchez said the sedan and the electric bike were both traveling eastbound when the collision occurred.

"The electric bike was occupied by two individuals. This vehicle collided with the electric bike and ejected both people. The electric bike had no reason to be traveling on the highway. The electric bike had no business on the highway and we ask that people who are on scooters on electric bikes to stay off the highway and stay either on the sidewalk or stay on the shoulders," he said.

"This could have been avoided if they were on the shoulder of the road but instead this electric bike that was occupied by 2 individuals collided with the vehicle because they were traveling on the highway and they didn't even have their lights on," Sanchez added.

Driver remained at the scene

Sanchez said the driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.