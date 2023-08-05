Miami Dolphins' Zach Thomas inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

MIAMI -- Former Miami Dolphins player Zach Thomas was officially inducted Saturday into the Hall of Fame during a rousing emotional speech that included his tribute to Junior Seau.

Zach Thomas, left, looks at a bust of him while being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. CBS News Miami

Thomas said that Seau inspired him to become an NFL player.

The two were later teammates with the Miami Dolphins. Now, they are teammates in Canton, Ohio, as members of pro football's most elite club.