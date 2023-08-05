Miami Dolphins' Zach Thomas inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
MIAMI -- Former Miami Dolphins player Zach Thomas was officially inducted Saturday into the Hall of Fame during a rousing emotional speech that included his tribute to Junior Seau.
Thomas said that Seau inspired him to become an NFL player.
The two were later teammates with the Miami Dolphins. Now, they are teammates in Canton, Ohio, as members of pro football's most elite club.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.