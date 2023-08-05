Watch CBS News
Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' Zach Thomas inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

/ CBS Miami

Zach Thomas enters Pro Football Hall of Fame
Zach Thomas enters Pro Football Hall of Fame 03:33

MIAMI -- Former Miami Dolphins player Zach Thomas was officially inducted Saturday into the Hall of Fame during a rousing emotional speech that included his tribute to  Junior Seau.

Zach Thomas
Zach Thomas, left, looks at a bust of him while being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. CBS News Miami

Thomas said that Seau inspired him to become an NFL player. 

The two were later teammates with the Miami Dolphins. Now, they are teammates in Canton, Ohio, as members of pro football's most elite club. 

First published on August 5, 2023 / 7:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.