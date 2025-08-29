Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow charged with domestic battery

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested Friday in Fort Lauderdale after being accused of battery, according to police.

Crow, 37, is facing a charge of touch or strike battery/domestic violence, according to Broward Sheriff's jail records.

Fort Lauderdale police said just after midnight officers were sent to the 200 block of South Federal Highway to check out reports of a domestic disturbance.

As a result of the on-scene investigation, police said Crowe was arrested for one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. They said the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information. Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time," the Dolphins said in a statement.

Crow joined the Dolphins as outside linebackers coach in 2024.

Prior to that, he spent six seasons (2018-23) with the Tennessee Titans. In his first two seasons, he served as a defensive assistant . In 2020, he was a special teams coach. Starting in 2021, he became the outside linebackers coach and he helped several Titans defenders to some of the best seasons in their career. The Titans finished in the top half of the league in rushing defense all three seasons.

