Miami Dolphins set to introduce new head coach, general manager on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins are getting set to introduce the team's new head coach and new general manager at a news conference on Thursday.

General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley will be speaking for the first time at the event, which is being held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

The event is set to begin around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Who is the Miami Dolphins new general manager?

FILE - Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers director of college scouting, talks in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, April 26, 2018, about the team's pick in the first round of the NFL football draft. Mike Roemer / AP

Jon-Eric Sullivan, the former Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel, was with the team since 2003. He began his career as a scouting intern and steadily rose through the front office ranks.

He has served as Green Bay's vice president of player personnel since 2022, working closely with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The move also carries a notable family connection to Miami.

Sullivan is the son of longtime NFL and college coach Jerry Sullivan, who retired in 2021 after more than 40 years in coaching.

Who is the Miami Dolphins new head coach?

The Miami Dolphins have hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jeff Hafley is the former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.

"I believe great things are ahead for the Miami Dolphins with Jeff Hafley leading the way," Dolphins Chairman and Owner Stephen Ross said in a previous announcement. "Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator. He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players in order to get the most out of them. I am excited to see where Jeff leads us, alongside Jon-Eric Sullivan and our entire football operation, as we seek to return the Dolphins to sustained success."

Hafley emerges from a wide-ranging search that accelerated the last few days, as Miami interviewed several candidates in its effort to replace Mike McDaniel, who was dismissed earlier this month after four seasons.