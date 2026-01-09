Miami Dolphins finalize deal to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager, according to reports

The Miami Dolphins are finalizing a deal to hire Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

Sullivan would take over a Dolphins franchise coming off a volatile 7-10 regular season and just after the team fired head coach Mike McDaniel as part of a broader organizational reset.

Sullivan, who has been with the Green Bay Packers since 2003, began his career as a scouting intern and steadily rose through the front office ranks. He has served as Green Bay's vice president of player personnel since 2022, working closely with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The move would also carry a notable family connection to Miami. Sullivan is the son of longtime NFL and college coach Jerry Sullivan, who retired in 2021 after more than 40 years in coaching. Jerry Sullivan served as the Dolphins' wide receivers coach in 2004 — the same organization his son is now set to lead from the front office.

Dolphins and Chris Grier parted ways in October 2025

Miami has been without a permanent general manager since late October, when the team and Chris Grier mutually agreed to part ways after 26 years with the organization. Grier had held a variety of scouting and executive roles before being named general manager in 2016.

At the time, Dolphins Chairman and Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross said the decision was made after discussions about the future direction of the franchise, emphasizing the need for immediate and long-term improvement. Senior personnel executive Champ Kelly was named interim general manager while the search for a permanent replacement began.

If finalized, Sullivan would step into the role during a pivotal offseason for Miami, tasked with reshaping the roster and helping guide the franchise into its next phase following changes at both the general manager and head coach positions.