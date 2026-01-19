Miami Dolphins hire former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach, according to sources

The Miami Dolphins have their new head coach.

The Dolphins are hiring former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as the franchise's next head coach, sources told CBS News Miami on Monday.

Hafley emerges from a wide-ranging search that accelerated the last few days, as Miami interviewed several candidates in its effort to replace Mike McDaniel, who was dismissed earlier this month after four seasons.

Over the past few days, the Dolphins met with four defensive coordinators: Los Angeles Rams assistant Chris Shula, Jacksonville's Anthony Campanile, San Francisco's Robert Saleh and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Minter, who helped the Chargers finish fifth in the NFL in total defense this season, has also interviewed for head coaching vacancies in Atlanta and Cleveland, with Baltimore, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee requesting interviews as well.

Saleh stood out as the only candidate with prior head coaching experience, which would have marked a shift for Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has exclusively hired first-time head coaches during his tenure.

Campanile brought strong organizational ties, having coached Miami's linebackers from 2020 to 2023 and previously working with new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan during their time together with the Green Bay Packers. Sullivan spent 22 seasons with Green Bay before being hired as Miami's GM earlier this month.

Hafley was among a broader group of candidates the Dolphins interviewed, which also included former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The coaching hire comes amid a larger organizational reset for Miami after a 7-10 season. The Dolphins posted their second straight losing record and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year. Longtime general manager Chris Grier was fired in October 2025, signaling the start of a rebuild that now moves forward with Hafley at the helm.