Miami Dolphins interview former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as possible Mike McDaniel replacement

Former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy.

The Dolphins began reaching out to candidates after hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager last week, a day after firing coach Mike McDaniel following four seasons.

Miami interviewed Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Saturday.

Stefanski, 43, is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and has interviewed with several teams looking for a new head coach, including Tennessee, Atlanta and Baltimore. He was fired last week by Cleveland with a 46-58 record in six seasons.

The Dolphins are expected to complete more interviews in the coming days but had been linked to former Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who was fired by the Ravens after 18 seasons. The team has not announced an interview with Harbaugh.

Stefanski would be a different coaching hire from what Miami owner Stephen Ross typically has chosen.

Ross has not hired someone with previous head coaching experience since becoming the Dolphins' majority owner in 2009 — recently gambling on Joe Philbin (2012-2015), Adam Gase (2016-18), Brian Flores (2019-21) and McDaniel (2022-25).