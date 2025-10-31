Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier mutually part ways as team struggles in 2025 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier have mutually agreed to part ways, team officials announced Friday morning.

Grier had been with the Dolphins organization for 26 years, holding various scouting and front-office roles before being named general manager in 2016.

Dolphins Chairman of the Board and Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement that the decision came after discussions with Grier about the future direction of the team.

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways," Ross said. "I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years." Ross emphasized that the move was necessary to spark improvement across the organization, both immediately and in the coming years.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait," Ross said. "We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now."

Champ Kelly is now the Dolphins' interim general manager

Champ Kelly, senior personnel executive, will serve as the team's interim general manager effective immediately while the Dolphins begin their search for Grier's permanent replacement.

Ross reiterated his commitment to building a "championship-caliber" team and thanked fans for their continued passion and support despite recent struggles.

"Our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses," Ross said. "You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There's much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now."

A disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season for the Dolphins

The Dolphins entered the 2025 campaign hoping to rebound from an 8-9 finish in 2024 and break their postseason win drought.

Instead, the team has stumbled out of the gate, posting a 2-7 record and sitting third in the AFC East as of this Friday.

Despite flashes of potential, including strong rushing performances from De'Von Achane and solid yardage from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive lapses and a lack of consistency have hampered their progress.

The disappointing start amplified conversations inside the franchise about making sweeping changes, a backdrop to Grier's departure.