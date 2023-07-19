Miami-Dade School Board member wants a clearer policy about prohibiting unauthorized people from having weapons at schools

MIAMI - Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III says he wants a clear policy in place that prohibits unauthorized people from having weapons at Miami-Dade Schools.

Gallon is proposing a new Board item that would address the issue and it came up before School Board members Wednesday afternoon.

Gallon told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "This item would take a hard look at weapons on campuses and school properties. What I am seeking to ensure is that weapons can not be on school grounds by employees or visitors or anyone employees who are not authorized law enforcement officers."

He said, "We have to be crystal clear about what will be acceptable on campus and what will be tolerated as to employees, visitors and students."

"This is a result of an administrative law judge's ruling in which an AK-47 that was found on the front seat of an employee's vehicle in late on school campus," Gallon added.

The judge ruled that that Fort PIerce teacher who was fired could keep his job.

"The Judge ruled that that individual was not in violation of any school policy or any laws because they were not explicit. What we found was that there was a conflict between school board policy and state statute," Gallon said.

That's because state law prohibits the possession and carrying of a firearm on school property.

And there are even more concerns because of a new law that took effect on July 1st that allows people to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

"We know that since 2018 there's been a significant increase in incidents of school and gun violence through the community and the state and the nation. We need to make sure that we are pro active and that we look at every avenue and make sure our schools are safe," Gallon said.

School Board member Roberto Alonso said, "We are not just here to provide them with an education from the standpoint of books and materials but also to make sure they are safe walking in the building."

Miami-Dade Schools Supt. Jose Dotres said even more steps were being taken this summer to strengthen schools security.

He spoke about a coordinated effort between the fire department and police.

"We have held drills over the summer to make sure we practice. We understand that must be effective in case of emergencies and all agencies are working together," Dotres said.

"We will continue to be vigilant in our schools. We are fortunate that in our district we have in our schools one officer in every school. They know the school and don't rotate from the school and they know the community."

Dotres said the Board item is a "first step in the process" and hopes to go back to the Board with a policy amendment.