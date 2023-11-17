Miami-Dade police launch annual holiday crime crackdown

MIAMI - It's that time of year. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the holiday shopping is about to kick into high gear.

With an increase in shoppers hitting the mall, there's also an increase in crimes of opportunity. Miami-Dade police want all residents and visitors to be proactive in their own safety this holiday season. And they will be there to help.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels kicked off the department's annual crime initiative at Dadeland Mall.

During the holidays, uniformed and non-uniformed police officers will conduct surveillance and have high-visibility patrols throughout the county. There will also be an increased focus in and around major malls, shopping centers, and other areas that get increased traffic during the holiday season.

The department will also highlight crime prevention tips and campaigns such as "Lock It or Lose It" and "See Something, Say Something" both in person and online.

Daniels stressed at this time of year, people should not let their guard down.

Shoppers should be aware of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas, remember to "lock it or lose it," and not leave gifts or valuables visible in vehicles.