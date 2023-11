On Friday, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels kicked off the department's annual crime initiative at Dadeland Mall.

Miami-Dade police launch annual holiday crime crackdown On Friday, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels kicked off the department's annual crime initiative at Dadeland Mall.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On