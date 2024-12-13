Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels makes history

MIAMI - For more than three decades, Stephanie Daniels dedicated her life to serving the Miami-Dade Police Department, working at just one agency her entire career. Next month, she'll officially hang up her badge.

The married mother of three has spent nearly 33 years with the department and is ending her career in its highest rank - Police Director.

"I'm very excited because I can say job well done. I really can say that. I've done what I've needed to do. I came in here with my name in good standing and I'll leave with my name in good standing," she said.

Daniels said she remembers the beginning of her journey as a 22-year-old in the police academy in the early 1990s. She said she would see and experience a lot over the years. So what was her most challenging day?

"I would have to say, stepping into this role (as Director). Trying to figure out how I'm going to hold it together, not just for the department but for the troops and the community," she said.

Daniels stepped into the role after former Director Freddie Ramirez shot himself in the head. He survived.

She said she never sought to become the director but was prepared and absolutely ready for it. Through perseverance, she made history in three ways. For starters, she will be the department's very last director. Next year it will be a sheriff's office.

Daniels also set a couple of "firsts.".

"Being the first woman to lead the Miami-Dade Police Department in its entirety, its history, a woman has never done it," she said, adding that she was the first African American woman to lead the agency.

Now, she said she's done with police work. In fact, she added, she's done working for anyone, she wants to work for herself.

"This is not goodbye. It's simply the start of a new chapter. Thank you for the laughter and challenges that shaped me," she said.

Daniels' last day on the job will be Jan. 5, 2025.