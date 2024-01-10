It's official: Stephanie Daniels sworn in as MDPD's first female director

MIAMI - Stephanie V. Daniels has officially been sworn in as Miami Dade Police Department's top cop.

Law enforcement, dignitaries, and family filed into a terminal at Port Miami to support the monumental promotion.

Director Daniels has been serving the community for 31 years. She started as a dispatcher, worked at the state attorney's office, and spent many years at MDPD. She was even the first-ever woman deputy director of the department. Now, she will serve as the first director in the department's history which was founded in 1836.

Most know her as a law enforcement official, but to Captain De'Andre Daniels, he calls her mom and he says she's just like any other mother.

"She still spends time with us, she still cooks for us, and it's really nice to have such a positive person in my life," he said.

It was clear by all in that showed up to the Investiture Ceremony, most people agree she is a light in their lives.

"You're the best person for the job and the one that will lead the Miami Dade Police Department into the future," said the Honorable Cynthia Stafford, former Florida State Representative.

Director Daniels credits her faith in God for where she is today. She says community safety, mental health, officer wellness, and the youth are some of her top priorities while in office. She also plans to build on the work the department is already doing

"MDPD is a highly respected agency in the United States and it's because of you that we have that remarkable reputation. Our training our commitment to the community and our service is second to none and as your director I pledge to keep that reputation intact," Director Daniels stated.

Daniels takes over the department from former Director Freddy Ramirez who will now serve as Senior Advisor for Policing and Transition.