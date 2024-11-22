Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade mayor reverses course, recommends Doral for new trash incinerator

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The debate over where to build Miami-Dade County's new trash incinerator has taken a surprising turn.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who previously recommended moving the facility out of Doral, now says the best option is to rebuild it at its current location.

This marks a reversal from earlier efforts by Doral officials to push the incinerator elsewhere, especially following a February 2023 fire that destroyed the existing trash-burning facility.

The mayor has informed county commissioners of her revised stance, sparking backlash in Doral, where a councilwoman has already called for an emergency meeting to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Miramar city officials praised the county mayor for her decision to preserve the Airport West site, initially considered for the incinerator.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam commended her for prioritizing public health and the environment.

Despite the progress for Miramar, Mayor Messam emphasized that the Miami-Dade County Commission's vote will be crucial. "Miramar remains at risk until the incinerator plan is formally rejected," Messam said. As the debate unfolds, Doral's residents and leaders are preparing to push back against the mayor's new recommendation.

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

