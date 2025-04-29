Miami-Dade mayor denounces statewide fluoride ban as bill heads to Gov. DeSantis for approval

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed deep disappointment Tuesday with the Florida Legislature for passing and sending a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk that effectively bans fluoride from public drinking water.

Levine Cava previously vetoed a controversial measure passed by county commissioners to remove fluoride from the county's drinking water.

Before vetoing the ban at the county level, Levine Cava said she spent several days consulting with dentists, doctors, public health professionals, community leaders, and residents to assess the proposal's implications.

Levine Cava cites health risks

Daniella Levine Cava CBS News Miami

In a statement on Tuesday, Levine Cava said the Legislature's decision ignores the consensus of medical experts and ends a long-standing health protection practice.

"Fluoridation is a proven, safe, cost-effective way to prevent tooth decay and protect oral health for children and adults, particularly for families with limited access to dental care," Levine Cava said.

Levine Cava said no studies indicate low-level fluoridation is unsafe, including for babies and pregnant women. She said it is crucial for developing teeth in infants and children, and ending fluoridation will have significant health consequences, particularly for vulnerable families.

"A decision like this, which impacts the health and well-being of all Florida families, should be left to local communities to determine what is best for their residents," Levine Cava said. "In Miami-Dade, we know that our community trusts dentists, not politicians, on whether or not we should fluoridate, and that's why I continue to believe that listening to medical experts is the best way to safeguard our health."

House gives final approval, bill awaits DeSantis' signature

By an 88-27 vote, the Florida House approved SB 700, which bans fluoride in water supplies and restricts the labeling of plant-based products as milk, meat, and eggs. The Florida Senate passed the bill on April 16.

If DeSantis signs the bill into law, Florida will join Utah as the second state to ban fluoride in public water supplies. DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo support the ban.

Bill also targets plant-based product mislabeling

The "Florida Farm Bill" would also establish a process for the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to adopt rules preventing the sale of plant-based products mislabeled as milk, meat, poultry, or eggs.

The process would be initiated if at least 11 of 14 specified states pass similar legislation.