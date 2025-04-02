Miami-Dade mayor urges "thoughtful approach" following fluoride removal decision

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urged a "thoughtful approach" on Wednesday, a day after county commissioners voted to remove fluoride from drinking water.

Woman filling glass with tap water from faucet in kitchen, closeup Liudmila Chernetska / Getty Images

The mayor addressed the decision in a recorded message. She now has 10 days to veto it if she chooses.

"This is a critical issue that affects our entire community," Levine Cava said. "That's why I believe it is essential to take a thoughtful approach, gathering input from health experts like dentists and parents to make the most informed decision possible."

Proponents say fluoride benefits dental health

Local dentist Dr. Karen Sierra emphasized fluoride's benefits for dental health.

"One of the main things that fluoridation in our city water has helped with is preventing cavities," Sierra said. "Fluoride strengthens the enamel and makes it much more resistant to decay in children and adults."

However, there are mixed opinions on the matter.

Commissioner supports residents' choice

Miami-Dade Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez said he feels residents should have the option to decide on their own whether to drink fluoridated water, which is why he sponsored the item.

"Now we are not going to be forced to consume fluoride if we don't want to, and those who want to consume it can get it from stores, organizations for free, and in their toothpaste and mouthwash," Gonzalez said.

At the same time, the mayor emphasized the importance of carefully weighing all options before moving forward.

"Since we've seen other communities like Pinellas County here in Florida and Buffalo, New York, removing it only to add it back after public outcry, especially for children, the health and wants of my family is our top priority," Levine Cava said.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said the mayor is "well within her right" to veto the decision.

"If she does, I will oppose it, but I always have the utmost respect for her," Gonzalez said.

Water and Sewer Department prepared

An official from the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said that if the decision to remove fluoride is enacted, the department will cease adding fluoride to the water supply and notify customers about the change.

"The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)'s mission is to provide safe, reliable water service to the residents and visitors of Miami-Dade County while supporting the public's health," department spokesperson Jennifer L. Messemer-Skold said.