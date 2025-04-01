Miami-Dade County Commission votes to remove fluoride from water supply

Commissioners in Miami-Dade vote to remove fluoride from water supply

The Miami-Dade County Commission has voted to remove fluoride from the county's water supply, a controversial decision that has sparked heated debate among residents and officials.

The change will take effect in 30 days, allowing residents to decide for themselves whether to consume fluoridated water.

Commissioners debate fluoride's impact

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez, who sponsored the measure, expressed satisfaction with the vote, calling it a win for the community.

"I think the residents of Miami-Dade County are going to be very happy," Gonzalez said. "If you don't want to consume this, you don't have to."

Opponents of the decision argued that fluoride, which has been added to public water supplies for decades to help prevent tooth decay, is a public health measure that benefits lower-income residents who may not have access to dental care.

Commissioner Oliver Gilbert was among those who voiced concerns, sharing how fluoride's benefits impacted his own child.

What happens next?

With the vote finalized, Miami-Dade County will stop adding fluoride to the water supply within the next month.

Gonzalez emphasized that this change gives residents the freedom to choose whether to ingest fluoride, which is typically prescribed by a doctor.

"Our residents are going to be able to make the choice themselves whether they want to ingest something that's usually prescribed by a doctor, or whether they can just have clean water," Gonzalez said, adding that Miami-Dade has some of the best water quality in the country.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has ten days to veto the measure.